Chow Games: Suva One reigns

Update: 3:45PM THE SUVA 1 team was crowned the new champions of the Central Division FMF Chow Games competition at the ANZ stadium this afternoon.

The side won 31 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze medals to reign victorious after the two-day meet.

They won the boys title with 25 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Meanwhile Suva 1 girls came in third place with 6 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Last year's champ, Veiuto Primary School came in second overall with 29 gold, 29 silver and 19 bronze.