Students challenged to contribute positively

Update: 3:34PM STUDENTS of Tavua College were challenged to aim high in life and contribute positively to their families, their communities and the nation as a whole.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath
stressed this while officiating at the prize giving ceremony of the school
yesterday.
"I challenge you all to punch above your weight and
strive for excellence. Sky is the limit. Many of you will become leaders in
politics, commerce and in the community and I am confident that all of you will
make very worthwhile contributions to your families, Fiji and the world,"
Mr Nath said.
"To Year 13 students, as you walk out of Tavua College
today, you have the big world out there to explore. Be focused. Be disciplined.
Be Smart. Punch above your weight, get out of your comfort zone, do the needful
and be the first to achieve it."