Students challenged to contribute positively

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 3:34PM STUDENTS of Tavua College were challenged to aim high in life and contribute positively to their families, their communities and the nation as a whole.

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath stressed this while officiating at the prize giving ceremony of the school yesterday.

"I challenge you all to punch above your weight and strive for excellence. Sky is the limit. Many of you will become leaders in politics, commerce and in the community and I am confident that all of you will make very worthwhile contributions to your families, Fiji and the world," Mr Nath said.

"To Year 13 students, as you walk out of Tavua College today, you have the big world out there to explore. Be focused. Be disciplined. Be Smart. Punch above your weight, get out of your comfort zone, do the needful and be the first to achieve it."








