Construction to begin on gold mine

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya breaks ground marking the beginging of the civil works. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:25PM TUVATU Gold Mines which was given mining license for 21 years beginning in 2014 had its ground breaking ceremony of its Mines processing plant civil works yesterday.

The beginning of the construction of the mill and processing plant is a positive sign, as it portrays the commitment of Tuvatu Gold Mine to produce to its full capacity by the second quarter of 2019.

This expansion work will contribute to the economy directly and indirectly in many forms such as the employment of the local community.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya officiated at the event.