+ Enlarge this image The Suva 1 team all filled with excitement during the blue ribbon which was won by Anthony Ah Sing. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 3:14PM THE Suva 1 crowd went wild with excitement after Anthony Ah Sing won the blue ribbon event for their side.

The Year 8 student of Marist Brothers Primary School was ecstatic after winning the U14 boys 100 meters event.

"I was determined to win and that's exactly what I achieved," he said.

He said even though the grade had a re-run for the event, he was hopeful to win his second gold medal after winning the 200m event yesterday.