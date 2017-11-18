Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Laboratory science seminar opened

AVNEEL CHAND
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 3:12PM LABORATORY revolution in medicine is well recognized as we live in an increasingly complex system where microbial threats to health continues to emerge, resurge, and persist.

Assistant Minister for Health, Alex O'Connor said this while officiating at the opening of  the two-day Fiji Institute Of Medical Laboratory Science Seminar at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

 Mr O'Connor said the new diagnostic techniques have been introduced as a result of continuous research on fundamentals of disease pathogenesis and advances in test methodologies.

He said the theme for the seminar 'Growing Laboratory Sciences; Basic To Cutting Edge' was a reminder of the responsibility of laboratory technology.

 

 








