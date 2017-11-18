Chow Games: Team mates win gold, silver in field event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Erika Fonmoa (left) and Kabunitokalau Melekini after their medal presentation today. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 2:36PM TEAM mates, Erika Fonmoa and Kabunitokalau Melekini of Suva 1 both won gold and silver respectively in the U12 grades long jump event at the Central Division Chow Games meet today.

Gold medalist Fonmoa said she was happy with the result as they both trained tirelessly for the event.

"We challenge each other everyday and it had been a good result for us to win first and second place for our team," she said.

Meanwhile Melekini who attends Holy Trinity Anglican School said this was a great achievement for her since her school did not participate in the Chow Games last year.