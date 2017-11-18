Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Chow Games: Team mates win gold, silver in field event

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 2:36PM TEAM mates, Erika Fonmoa and Kabunitokalau Melekini of Suva 1 both won gold and silver respectively in the U12 grades long jump event at the Central Division Chow Games meet today.

Gold medalist Fonmoa said she was happy with the result as they both trained tirelessly for the event.

"We challenge each other everyday and it had been a good result for us to win first and second place for our team," she said.

Meanwhile Melekini who attends Holy Trinity Anglican School said this was a great achievement for her since her school did not participate in the Chow Games last year.








