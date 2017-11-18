Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Chow Games: Sprinter wins second gold

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 2:26PM SPRINTER and first time participant, Ro Tirisiane Kiliraki of Veiuto Primary School is hoping to win another gold for her school after winning her second gold medal in the 100m finals for the U11 girls grade at the Central Division Chow Games in Suva today.

The Year 5 student said after winning gold in the 200m yesterday, she was hopeful to add more golds to their medal tally.

"Preparations for the event has been great and being a first time athlete at this meet is a great achievement," she said.

"I am really happy and I hope to win another gold for our U11 girl's relay team."








