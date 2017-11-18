Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RKSOB support Movember movement

KALESI MELE
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 2:15PM AROUND 30 old scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School participated in the Movember March in Lautoka earlier today.

The march was organised by the Fiji Cancer Society Western Support Group.

The RKSOB's participation marks the first time a male group has visibly shown support for the Movember movement in the West.

Chief Guest Dr Ilikini Naitini said it was great to see more men supporting the movement.

"Prostate cancer seems to be a taboo topic for men and creating more awareness has helped," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)