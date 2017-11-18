RKSOB support Movember movement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RKS Old Boys Lautoka Members join the Western Cancer Support Group for a march to create awareness on Prostate Cancer in Lautoka this morning. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 2:15PM AROUND 30 old scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School participated in the Movember March in Lautoka earlier today.

The march was organised by the Fiji Cancer Society Western Support Group.

The RKSOB's participation marks the first time a male group has visibly shown support for the Movember movement in the West.

Chief Guest Dr Ilikini Naitini said it was great to see more men supporting the movement.

"Prostate cancer seems to be a taboo topic for men and creating more awareness has helped," he said.