RKSOB support Movember movement

Update: 2:15PM AROUND 30 old scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School participated in the Movember March in Lautoka earlier today.
The march
was organised by the Fiji Cancer Society Western Support Group.
The RKSOB's
participation marks the first time a male group has visibly shown support for
the Movember movement in the West.
Chief Guest
Dr Ilikini Naitini said it was great to see more men supporting the
movement.
"Prostate
cancer seems to be a taboo topic for men and creating more awareness has
helped," he said.