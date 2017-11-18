Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Usamate pledge to implement plan on eradication of child labour

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 2:13PM THE Government is committed to take action in drafting and amending the existing legislation related to child labour and worst forms of child labour in Fiji.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate yesterday pledged to implement the National Action Plan on Eradication of Child Labour in Fiji from 2018 to 2022 during the Child Labour Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

He said they would consult with social partners including trade unions and employer organisations in raising awareness in all communities at District and Divisional levels around Fiji on the issue of child labour, forced labour and human trafficking.

Mr Usamate also pledged to address the gaps identified by ILO supervisory machinery in these areas and further added that Government would continue to provide funding to the Labour Standards Services of the Employment Ministry that deals with child labour issues.

The High Level Meeting ended with countries making pledges on the Eradication of Child Labour, Forced Labour and Human Trafficking.

 








