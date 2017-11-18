Usamate pledge to implement plan on eradication of child labour

Update: 2:13PM THE Government is committed to take action in drafting and amending the existing legislation related to child labour and worst forms of child labour in Fiji.
Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone
Usamate yesterday pledged to implement the National Action Plan on Eradication
of Child Labour in Fiji from 2018 to 2022 during the Child Labour Conference in
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
He said they would consult with social partners including trade unions
and employer organisations in raising awareness in all communities at District
and Divisional levels around Fiji on the issue of child labour, forced labour
and human trafficking.
Mr Usamate also pledged to address the gaps identified by ILO
supervisory machinery in these areas and further added that Government would
continue to provide funding to the Labour Standards Services of the Employment
Ministry that deals with child labour issues.
The High Level Meeting ended with countries making pledges on the
Eradication of Child Labour, Forced Labour and Human Trafficking.