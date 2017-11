/ Front page / News

Update: 2:03PM VEIUTO Primary School has dominated the 400 meters final events at theCentral Division Chow Games competition.

The Suva school won five out of the six gold medals that were up for grabs.

Veiuto athletes, Lesuma Losalini took gold for the U12 girls division while U12 Boys title was won by Rabici Stephen.

Also U13 girls Marakibau Alanieta and and U14 girls Ducia Torika and Nikola Leslie won gold for VPS in their categories.