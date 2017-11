/ Front page / News

Update: 1:37PM DEFENDING champions, Veiuto Primary School has narrowed the gold medal tally gap at the Central Division Chow Games at the ANZ stadium in Suva.

They are now leading with 21 Gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Suva One has fallen to second place but follows closely behind with 21 gold, 15 silver and 1b bronze medals.

The 100m finals is about to commence.