FLP puts people first

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Labour Party members and supporters at their party's annual delegates conference in Suva today. Picture: LITIA CAVA

Update: 1:23PM THE Fiji Labour Party aims to focus on prioritising people's needs.

Party president Lavenia Padarath highlighted this in her welcoming address at the party's annual delegates conference this morning.

The party's theme this year is 'Putting People First'

"This is important because we the people constitutes the nation, without the people there is no nation," Mrs Padarath said.

"So what contributes towards the sustaining of life of the people such as their food, shelter, electricity, healthcare, water ,air, land, transport, education and security of life, we the Fiji Labour party consider our priority."

The conference meeting is currently underway at the Wesley church hall in Suva