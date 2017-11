/ Front page / News

Update: 1:18PM SUVA one team is currently leading the points table at the Central Division Chow Games competition in Suva.

The team has so far bagged 18 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Not far behind is Veiuto Primary School with 14 Gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The 400 meters finals is currently taking place after which the much anticipated finals for the 100m events will take place.