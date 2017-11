/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rusiate Kakaivalu receives his gold medal today after winning the U14 800m at the ANZ stadium. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 1:11PM RUSIATE Kakaivalu of Wainibuka earned his second gold medal in the 800 meters finals for the U14 grade today.

Kakaivalu won the 1500 meters finals yesterday and was ecstatic to bag one more gold medal.

The Year 8 student of Turagarua Primary School said he was happy of his achievements at this year's Chow Games as this are his first medals.

"I know the hard training has finally paid off today," he said.