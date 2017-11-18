Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Churches to observe 'Break the Silence Sunday'

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 12:52PM CHURCHES across Fiji have unified with the common objective to halt the epidemic of violence against women in the Pacific by observing 'Break the Silence Sunday' this weekend.

This is in response to research conducted by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre which suggests that 64 per cent of Fijian women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced physical or sexual abuse meted out by their husbands or partners.

The proposal for Break the Silence Sunday initiated from the Christian network Talanoa, an alliance of Fijian women's groups and churches convened by the House of Sarah - an organisation hosted by the Diocese of Polynesia that delivers a range of services designed to end violence against women and children.

Break the Silence Sunday is being observed across Fiji's Methodist, Catholic, Baptist, Salvation Army, Orthodox and Anglican churches, as well as in some independent evangelical fellowships.

The House of Sarah has produced and distributed liturgical resources appropriate to Break the Silence Sunday.

While Break the Silence Sunday is a Fijian initiative, it will be observed by the Diocese of Polynesian churches in Samoa, Tonga and American Samoa.








