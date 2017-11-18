Regional training on leptospirosis

Update: 12:40PM A REGIONAL training course for health professional to increase knowledge and skills in surveillance and control of leptospirosis was conducted by the Pacific Community (SPC) in Noumea this week.
Speaking at the training,
SPC Deputy Director of the Public Health Division Dr Salanieta Saketa said
leptospirosis was likely to be present in many Pacific Island countries and
territories, but limited data is available, partly due to a lack of
understanding of the disease and the complexity of the diagnostic.
Twenty-one health
professionals from 12 other Pacific Island countries and territories - American
Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati,
New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and
Wallis and Futuna- and three Asian countries, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam who
participated in the course were participants at the five day training.