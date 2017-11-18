Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional training on leptospirosis

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 12:40PM A REGIONAL training course for health professional to increase knowledge and skills in surveillance and control of leptospirosis was conducted by the Pacific Community (SPC) in Noumea this week.

Speaking at the training, SPC Deputy Director of the Public Health Division Dr Salanieta Saketa said leptospirosis was likely to be present in many Pacific Island countries and territories, but limited data is available, partly due to a lack of understanding of the disease and the complexity of the diagnostic.

Twenty-one health professionals from 12 other Pacific Island countries and territories - American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna- and three Asian countries, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam who participated in the course were participants at the five day training.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)