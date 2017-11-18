Regional training on leptospirosis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the training course. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:40PM A REGIONAL training course for health professional to increase knowledge and skills in surveillance and control of leptospirosis was conducted by the Pacific Community (SPC) in Noumea this week.

Speaking at the training, SPC Deputy Director of the Public Health Division Dr Salanieta Saketa said leptospirosis was likely to be present in many Pacific Island countries and territories, but limited data is available, partly due to a lack of understanding of the disease and the complexity of the diagnostic.

Twenty-one health professionals from 12 other Pacific Island countries and territories - American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna- and three Asian countries, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam who participated in the course were participants at the five day training.