Fiji Bati support

Update: 12:13PM LIKE other Fijians around the world, members of the Fijian Parliament showed their support towards the Fiji Bati rugby league team yesterday with their placards saying 'Go Bati Go'.
After
the Bati's stellar performance in their pool games in the past weeks, there has
been much anticipation and hype into Fiji's game this weekend as they will be
taking on New Zealand in the quarterfinals.
Fiji
is among three other South Pacific Island countries- Tonga, Samoa and Papua New
Guinea who have qualified for the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals.
The Fiji Bati team will take on New
Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium at 7.30 pm tomorrow.