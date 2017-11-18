Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Bati support

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 12:13PM LIKE other Fijians around the world, members of the Fijian Parliament showed their support towards the Fiji Bati rugby league team yesterday with their placards saying 'Go Bati Go'.

After the Bati's stellar performance in their pool games in the past weeks, there has been much anticipation and hype into Fiji's game this weekend as they will be taking on New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Fiji is among three other South Pacific Island countries- Tonga, Samoa and Papua New Guinea who have qualified for the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals.

The Fiji Bati team will take on New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium at 7.30 pm tomorrow.








