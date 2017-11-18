Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 11:03AM TENSE negotiations on aspects of the Paris Agreement relating to climate finance and the adaptation fund has pushed the final sessions of COP23 well into the night.

At the Bula Zone where international media await the final results of climate negotiations, journalists have been told to be prepared for a 2am close. Fiji is exactly 12hours behind.

Technical staff in the press conference room where the final outcomes announcement is expected, were given a worst case scenario of 4am.

On the official announcement portfolios, the COP23 secretariat has listed the closing plenary of the Ad Hoc Working Committee on the Paris Agreement which was scheduled for 11am local time.

Following this will be the final session of the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) who continue discussions on the Adaptation Fund, a controversial item on the COP23 Agenda.

Around midnight  tonight the closing plenary of the COP is now scheduled to take part.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)