COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close

+ Enlarge this image Delegates start to fill up the main plenary room, entitled New York for the final closing sessions of the climate conference. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 11:03AM TENSE negotiations on aspects of the Paris Agreement relating to climate finance and the adaptation fund has pushed the final sessions of COP23 well into the night.

At the Bula Zone where international media await the final results of climate negotiations, journalists have been told to be prepared for a 2am close. Fiji is exactly 12hours behind.

Technical staff in the press conference room where the final outcomes announcement is expected, were given a worst case scenario of 4am.

On the official announcement portfolios, the COP23 secretariat has listed the closing plenary of the Ad Hoc Working Committee on the Paris Agreement which was scheduled for 11am local time.

Following this will be the final session of the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) who continue discussions on the Adaptation Fund, a controversial item on the COP23 Agenda.

Around midnight tonight the closing plenary of the COP is now scheduled to take part.