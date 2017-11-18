Pillar for change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Representatives of the 12 districts in Macuata who attended the province's council meeting on Thursday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

WITH efforts to steer the iTaukei people through the modern 21st century, the iTaukei Affairs Board has identified five pillars to improve its services.

Officiating at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting on Thursday, deputy chief executive officer of the iTaukei Affairs Board, Josefa Toganivalu, likened the iTaukei society to a traditional drua whose parts needed to be changed so that it could sail through the changing seas.

Mr Toganivalu said the board identified the pillars of change which included good governance and wellbeing, economic empowerment, conservation and climate change, vanua, and traditional leadership.

"If the iTaukei race intends to move forward in this century of change, it has to look for sound leadership meaning that village, tikina and provincial council meetings need to be reviewed," he said.

"Secondly people in our villages and districts need to have and practice well-being so that we can achieve the dream of having a prosperous nation.

"As a people, we need to look at our villages and see whether our people have access to the necessities of life."

Mr Toganivalu said economic empowerment was fundamental for the iTaukei people in order to ensure that they could face the changes brought about by the global economic conditions.

"The iTaukei people have often been described as 'resource rich and cash poor', which calls for the sustainable use of our resources for revenue generation," he said.

"Conservation of our natural resources to address climate change which is a topic that is affecting us.

"Last and not the least, we need to review our traditional leadership roles because it identifies and ties us with the land and our role as guardians of the natural resources."