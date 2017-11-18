Concern over vacant titles

/ Front page / News

DISTRICT representatives in Macuata Province have raised concerns that 189 of the 453 traditional iTaukei titles in the province are vacant.

Speaking during the Macuata Provincial Council meeting on Thursday, urban representative Mosese Nakovoi told the meeting that of the 15 turaga ni vanua titles, five were still vacant.

Mr Nakovoi said 40 clan titles were vacant in the province, while 64 were filled.

Raising his concern specifically on the 189 landowning unit head titles which were vacant of the 342 in the province, Mr Nakovoi said it was something the council needed to seriously look into.

Mr Nakovoi said the council needed to look into a program to have the positions filled, adding that without leaders the people were left to go astray.

Meet chairperson and Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali said district representatives needed to watch over the issue.