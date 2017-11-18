Overwhelming support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan, left, with guests during a Pinktober awareness campaign. Picture: FT FILE

THE Fiji Cancer Society was overwhelmed by the support and assistance shown by various organisations towards their breast and cervical cancer awareness last month.

FCS chief executive officer Belinda Chan said this year's campaign attracted a lot of support and attention and they were grateful to all stakeholders who had come forward to assist them.

"At the moment we won't be able to disclose the exact amount of funds collected for the month of October because there were still some organisations left that will be assiting us with funds later this month," she said.

When it came to the prostate cancer awareness month, also known as "Movember", Ms Chan said the society would like to revamp the awareness and fundraising campaign for November to build on this momentum, so that it became compatible with their Pinktober campaign in the coming years.

"In doing so, we would be putting the spotlight as well on all types of cancer that affect only men in general," she said.

"The most common type of cancer found in men in Fiji is prostate cancer. However, there is another type of cancer that's on the rise in men in Fiji and that is colorectal cancer.

"Although this type of cancer affects both genders, colorectal cancer is on the rise with men in Fiji."

Ms Chan said FCS would plan other promotions during the month of November, for example the "The Mo Sisters" promotion.

"This event is specifically designed for women who want to show their support for their male colleagues, by having a blue streak coloured in their hair, which they will wear proudly for the month of November.

"A morning or afternoon tea can be organised and funds raised for this," she said.