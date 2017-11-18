Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Overwhelming support

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 18, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society was overwhelmed by the support and assistance shown by various organisations towards their breast and cervical cancer awareness last month.

FCS chief executive officer Belinda Chan said this year's campaign attracted a lot of support and attention and they were grateful to all stakeholders who had come forward to assist them.

"At the moment we won't be able to disclose the exact amount of funds collected for the month of October because there were still some organisations left that will be assiting us with funds later this month," she said.

When it came to the prostate cancer awareness month, also known as "Movember", Ms Chan said the society would like to revamp the awareness and fundraising campaign for November to build on this momentum, so that it became compatible with their Pinktober campaign in the coming years.

"In doing so, we would be putting the spotlight as well on all types of cancer that affect only men in general," she said.

"The most common type of cancer found in men in Fiji is prostate cancer. However, there is another type of cancer that's on the rise in men in Fiji and that is colorectal cancer.

"Although this type of cancer affects both genders, colorectal cancer is on the rise with men in Fiji."

Ms Chan said FCS would plan other promotions during the month of November, for example the "The Mo Sisters" promotion.

"This event is specifically designed for women who want to show their support for their male colleagues, by having a blue streak coloured in their hair, which they will wear proudly for the month of November.

"A morning or afternoon tea can be organised and funds raised for this," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)