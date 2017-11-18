Relocation site identified

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wailotua villagers standing beside the landslide along the Wainibuka River bank. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has identified a site where Wailotua Number 2 Village in Tailevu can relocate to.

The village is threatened by landslide and flooding.

Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary Malakai Finau said a team from the ministry visited the village to conduct assessment in 2014 and 2015 and this was because of flooding experienced in the village.

"The ministry has not conducted any recent landslide assessment for Wailotua Village," he said.

"The last assessment conducted was in 2014 and 2015 and was for the relocation of Wailotua Village Number 2, but this was because of flooding of the village after storm surges and heavy rain periods at the time."

Mr Finau said the current location of the village made it vulnerable to flooding because it was located at the junction where the Wailotua creek connected to the main Wainibuka River.

"The proposed relocation site for the village was identified, geological mapping together with seismic surveys and auger hole sampling was carried out."

Mr Finau said mitigation measures had been highlighted and had to be addressed prior to the team relocating because the relocation site was to be situated on a gradual to steep slope.