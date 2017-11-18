Report paves the way

/ Front page / News

IN an effort to reduce violence against children in the country, Save the Children Fiji has implemented a training program called positive discipline in everyday parenting (PEDP).

The organisation's chief executive officer, Iris Low-McKenzie, said the program was developed as a primary prevention plan to reduce physical punishment of children and was currently being rolled out in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare.

Ms McKenzie made the comments while referring to a publication released by UNICEF Pacific titled A Familiar Face: Violence in the lives of Children and Adolescents on November 1, which uses the latest data showing the number of children who experience violence across all stages of childhood in the Pacific.

The report states that in Fiji, seven out 10 children aged between two and 14-years-old experience some form of violent discipline at homes.

"This information is not surprising because we know that parents and teachers still use physical punishment as a form of discipline. While the report focuses on violence in the homes and in schools, violence also happens on the Internet, in communities and in public places and irrespective of age," Ms McKenzie said.

"Violence has no barrier. In most cases, the violence is caused by people that children are brought up to trust and respect."

Ms McKenzie acknowledged the publication by UNICEF, saying the report was necessary as it validates the issues that exist and the violence children face.

"Most forms of violence are inter-connected and children are exposed to more than one form of violence in at least two different settings," she said.

She said physical discipline that sometimes becomes violent was definitely not an effective parenting approach.