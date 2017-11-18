Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Trip to the Times

Mere Naleba
Saturday, November 18, 2017

STUDENTS of Namamanuca Primary School from the Yasawa Group were in for a treat on Thursday as they were part of an educational tour around the Capital City, which included a tour of The Fiji Times office.

The group, which included 118 students of Years 1 to Years 8, nine teachers, nine committee members and 70 parents, was lucky to have the trip fully-funded by Tokoriki Island Resort and Sheraton Tokoriki Resort.

Schoolteacher Kalesi Vakaloloma said the students looked forward to the excursion because most of them were visiting Suva for the first time.

"We were lucky to have found sponsors for this trip. The boat fare from the school to mainland in Nadi was $8000 and the buses were almost $10,000. That was apart from the accommodation and meals. We're lucky to have the support of the resorts," she said.

She says the students were lucky to have witnessed first-hand how this newspaper is complied.

"This trip is a whole new experience for the students, they were so excited, some of them were awake so early this morning because of their excitement," she said.

The group visited the Parliament complex, the Fiji Naval Base before they returned to Yasawa yesterday.








