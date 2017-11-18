Changing lives

/ Front page / News

TWO Fijians were part of a globally-acclaimed leadership program that aims to enable participants to give communities the skills and leadership needed to positively change lives.

Fiji Alliance for Mental Health program manager Lionel Rogers and Youth Champs for Mental Health vice president Maxine Lesibou were among 30 other participants from across the region.

The five-day workshop held in Samoa explored leadership, self-awareness, community and social enterprise.

"This training has given me a really good chance to better understand and better let the young people know how important culture is in terms of making the most of the resources that are around them," Ms Lesibou said.

"I think this training on social entrepreneurship is very important in terms of moving us forwards towards a more sustainable future," Mr Rogers said.

"I think it's time our youth organisations step up and start focusing on organisational development towards more sustainable programs because we are quite reliant on donor funding and government handouts. This is moving us towards the right direction of self-sustainable programs."