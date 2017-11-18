Killer driver wins appeal

/ Front page / News

A TAVUA man serving a 30-months prison term has had his sentence reduced by six months after an appeal at the High Court in Lautoka early this week.

Seveci Kelikelivula was found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death and was sentenced on March 15 this year.

On January 29, 2016, Kelikelivula and his wife were travelling to Suva in a rental car when he fell asleep while driving. The vehicle veered off the road. He turned the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to tumble off a steep slope.

The couple was rushed to the Nukuloa Health Centre.

In his ruling on the appeal by Kelikelivula, Justice Aruna Aluthge said the magistrate had not taken into account that the appellant had lost his wife.

Justice Aluthge also prescribed a non-parole period.