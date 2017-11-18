Women in Parliament

/ Front page / News

THERE should be more women representation in Parliament to allow more room for gender-inclusiveness.

These were the views of the women of Culanuku in Serua Province after learning in detail about Parliament during the Parliament Bus program at the village on Tuesday night.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Talica Direki, 57, said it was encouraging to see the female member of Parliament (MP) take part in debates, meetings and other important interactions.

Ms Direki said the inclusion of the female MPs exemplified the vast knowledge and potential women had in a male-dominanted Parliament.

She said it was always a morale-booster to them and at the same time reminded them of their worth in their respective family units.

Apart from just learning about the MPs and their roles, the villagers also learned about the workings of the august House.