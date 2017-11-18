/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela, right, shakes hands with Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde as Dr Neelesh Goundar looks on during the Annual Public Forum at the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre in USP, Laucala Bay. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ACCOUNTABILITY and transparency are two core practices of governance .

This was revealed by senior lecturer in economics at the University of the South Pacific (USP) Dr Neelesh Goundar at the Annual Public Forum (APF) Panel Discussion on Good Governance on Thursday night at USP.

The APF was co-ordinated by the Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) in conjunction with Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) and (USP) School of Economics to educate and empower people on good governance issues in Fiji in order to encourage active citizenry and provide the space for robust discussions on issues of national significance.

Dr Goundar said other core practices included rule of law, participatory and inclusive decision-making for good governance.

"How do we manage governance? Through written rules or regulation meant to uphold the Constitution and the societal norms as well as through unwritten rules," Dr Goundar said.

"These forms the basis through which processes and practices on the ground can be analysed and assessed."

He said a variety of forces such as societal norms, groups, organisations and even history affected how governance mechanisms worked.

"Research in economics show that good public governance is correlated with key outcomes of sustainable, economic and social development such as economic growth and development, effectiveness of government spending, reducing inequality, strengthening social cohesion, improving social capital and environmental management," he said.

Some issues raised by the public at the forum were the process of decision-making and gender equality.

The panelists included the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, USP academic Dr Neelesh Gounder, National Council of Women general secretary Fay Volatabu and the Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela .

The theme for the forum was Good Governance in Fiji: What and for Whom?