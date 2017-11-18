Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

O'Brien: Wonderful achievement

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 18, 2017

MORE than 100 Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) alumni were honoured as the institution celebrated its 10-year anniversary of providing Technical and Vocation Education and Training (TVET) in the Pacific.

Speaking at the event on Thursday night, APTC chief executive officer, Denise O'Brien said it was a wonderful achievement because every single graduate of APTC was making an active contribution towards their families, communities and to the country.

"The enrolments are over a 1000 a year and we have graduated over 11,000 since 2007. The interesting learning and skills development is continuing to grow," she said.

"Many of the alumni present here are actively working in their communities and staying in touch as graduates and contributing to the professional and skills development in the country."

Ms O'Brien said APTC alumni were all adult learners and they brought commitments to life-long learning which contributed to the development of the country.

One of the alumni, Suli Sarosaro, who now works as a project officer for Save the Children Fiji said he graduated from APTC in 2014 and the experiences he encountered had been overwhelming.

"I did Certificate IV in Youth development from APTC. The theory and the practical aspect of this course were applicable to me and my work. We are taught to be ready for the field, that's the difference," he said.

"I am working with SC Fiji for a million project which is massive. The learning we learnt provides us a platform in whatever job is offered. One good thing about this is that we have learnt something which is equivalent to Australia and New Zealand standard."








