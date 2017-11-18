/ Front page / News

THE inclusion of sign language interpreters played an important role for members of the Fiji Association of the Deaf who were able to communicate their needs to government officers during a outreach at Nausori market which was co-ordinated by the latter and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The members were able to highlight and discuss access to social, economic, legal services, equal access to justice and government services as human rights.

FAD director Krishneer Sen said the provision of sign language interpreters would help them access government services.

"The program today was helpful because we had interpreters with us. We have now accessed the information we wanted through sign language," he said.

FAD member Asena Waqa highlighted the challenge of accessing justice and services as a woman and deaf person.

"It is really hard for deaf persons to communicate on social issues such as domestic violence. Deaf women living with violence do not know where to go and how to seek assistance. It is difficult to communicate without sign language," she said.

The Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for Rural and Urban Fijians Project aims to promote peace building, social cohesion and inclusiveness by reaching the furthest behind first.

The REACH project is implemented by UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, and Legal Aid Commission and is supported by the Government of Japan and UNDP.