Training essential, says WAF

FIFTY-TWO technical staff members of the Water Authority of Fiji received training on the requirements of the Environment Management Act (2005) at a workshop earlier in the week in Nasinu.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the purpose of the training was to build the capacity of new staff members, who joined WAF as they were not aware of the Environment Management Act and how it was applicable to WAF's operations, both in water and wastewater services.

"All WAF project managers, project leaders and team leaders need to be aware of the requirement to undertake Environment Impact Assessments (EIA) before any future project and construction takes place," he said.

Mr Ravai said such training was essential for staff members to understand the Act, as failure to do so could result in WAF being prosecuted and paying "hefty fines" under the Act.

Principal Environment officer Mere Senibulu said they actually worked on most of the projects undertaken by WAF that were funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Existing wastewater treatment plants are regulated under the Environment Management Act (2005) and two subsidiary acts — the Environment Waste Disposal and Recycling Regulation, and the Environment Management EIA Process Regulation (2007).

These laws control any new proposed developments that were going to be undertaken by the WAF.

The training also covered the conditions and monitoring required for the issue of waste disposal permits to the wastewater treatment plants around the country.

Representatives from the WAF construction unit, wastewater, water projects, and the production team participated in the workshop.