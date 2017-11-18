STYLE ready for big show

/ Front page / News

MORE than 300 tickets have been sold for the upcoming STYLE Fiji Fashion Show.

Show co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said the preparations for the event were well on track with only few tables available for the public to purchase.

"Out of the 42 tables available for the event, about three tables are left for people to purchase and have a chance to witness one of the biggest events in the country," she said.

She said the 40 models were rehearsing well in Suva and Nadi.

"Even though there are two groups, they are basically rehearsing the same things. So when they actually come for the final event, they will be performing together," Ms Thomas said.

She said there were six local designers for the event with one designer from Samoa.

The event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa Grand Ballroom on December 2.

Tickets cost $165 and can be bought from the Samson Lee Fiji Shop in Suva. People in the West can contact Marlene Blake on 9450219.

The theme for this year's event is "Gatsby" Roaring 20's.