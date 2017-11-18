Waisali transport woes over

/ Front page / News

IMPROVED road conditions within a district in Cakaudrove has brought a sigh of relief to farmers.

Road contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways completed the upgrade of a two-kilometre transinsular road, about 25 kilometres from Savusavu Town towards Labasa last week.

Farmers of Waisali in the district of Wailevu are aware of the benefits of having good roads.

Dovi Navakacagi, 30, a yaqona farmer of Waisali Village, said taxi and truck drivers often refused taking trips on the bad road to and from town.

"Commercial drivers were never keen to bring us here because of the poor road condition," she said.

Raijeli Talemaiwasa, 30, also a yaqona farmer, echoed similar sentiments.

"The drivers used to dread coming to our area. I am so glad that the portion of road to my place has been fixed and I don't have to beg drivers to bring us here," she said.

FHH stabilising and construction crew supervisor George Hughes said they were also widening bends along the road.

"Vehicles used on these roads have increased in number and size," he said.

"The curves were not wide enough to accommodate long and wide trucks so we have to widen the corners to give drivers safe and smooth driving."

Mr Hughes said they were carrying out cement stabilisation to the pavement prior to sealing and once completed the road would be resilient.

He said work done so far included clearance of drains and cutting of new storm-water runoffs where water had been flowing on to the road.

"Preliminary work was also done by installing sub-soil drains to prevent water from flowing onto the pavement," he said.

The Waisali stretch has almost 1000 villagers who supply the Savusavu and Labasa markets with yaqona and fresh vegetables.