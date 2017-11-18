Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Road upgrade delights farmers, villagers

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 18, 2017

POOR road conditions faced by residents of Nakoromakawa Village outside Nausori Town will soon be a thing of the past.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is currently upgrading the Nakoromakawa Rd.

Nakoromakawa Village headman Mitieli Rokodua said he had walked all his life and was happy it would end soon.

"There was never any maintenance done to this road and we walked every day. Our children walked to school and I still do today with my horse carrying my produce," he said.

"The overgrown grass has narrowed the road and it is really slippery and dangerous when it rains.

"We are so relieved and happy for the upgrade and carrier drivers are already excited to service the route soon after the upgrade."

FHH Rewa depot manager Suliasi Lesianavanua said the upgrade would significantly improve access for farmers, especially during rainy weather. FHH cut down overgrown trees, constructed new water channels, opened outlets and prepared the road surface for grading and metalling of the road with an AP 65 aggregate layer.

The road benefits more than 40 farmers who supply yaqona, dalo and vegetables to the Nausori Market, and about 200 villagers.

Nakoromakawa Village is in Tailevu Province and about 20 kilometres away from Nausori Town, off the Kings Rd.








