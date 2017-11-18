Penalties 'not the answer'

/ Front page / News

PUSHING for harsher penalties for perpetrators of family violence will not solve the issue, says Australian of the Year (2015) and advocate for violence against women and children Rosie Batty.

Speaking at a two-day Leadership Fiji Alumni Summit on family violence at the Warwick Resort and Spa yesterday, Ms Batty said legislative reforms were important, but a more important issue was not talking about it.

She said all violence started with "disrespect", with some men thinking that women and children were their property.

Ms Batty highlighted that consumption of drugs and alcohol should not be blamed for family violence.

"Family violence is a choice. It's your issue" she said. "We need to unpack the victim blaming attitude that men and women have."

Ms Batty said with many gaps existing in society, it was important to rise and stand against the issue.

"Why are we not stopping the violence? Why are we not discussing about the perpetrators?"

She said the media had an important role to play in giving the issue a face and not leaving it behind because it does not contribute towards the sales of the organisation.

"If you have few minutes to speak about the change, speak about it today. Rise through the challenges and do your best to assist those who are victims of family violence," she said.

"While admitting that there's still a long way to go towards achieving violence free societies, every effort towards the fight counted. We need to talk about it now."

Ms Batty lost her son, who was killed by her partner, as a result of family violence.

She is in the country as part of Leadership Fiji's efforts towards creating a movement of change in the country.