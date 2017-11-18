Mother tells of pain

/ Front page / News

THE biological mother of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her stepfather told the High Court in Suva yesterday that she reported the incident to police.

While giving evidence before Justice Riyaz Hamza, the woman said she gave her daughter to her aunt to look after straight after giving birth.

The woman told the court that she was made aware of the alleged incident a week after it took place. She said her aunt called her on March 24, the date of her birthday, and told her what the little girl had said.

The woman said she cried after hearing the story and she felt she owed something to her daughter and the feeling prompted her to report the matter to police at Navua Police Station in April this year.