Two charged with 13kg drug haul

+ Enlarge this image From left, Anare Maravu, Ilaitia Lewanavanua, Ameo Maravou, Semi Tuikawakawa and Iliesa Kamunaga outside the Suva Magistrate's Court yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

TWO men from Kadavu charged with one count each of cultivation of illicit drugs will have their case called in the High Court.

Ameo Maravou and Semi Tuikawakawa were told by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday that because of the quantity of drugs alleged to have been found on their farms, the High Court was the appropriate court to deal with their case.

The two men appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

The court heard that 13 kilograms of marijuana was allegedly uprooted from their farms.

The two men will make their bail applications in the High Court. Their case has been adjourned to December 1.

In a similar case, Iliesa Kamunaga, Ratu Kadavu Sivonaivalu and Iowane Malaki appeared before Ms George yesterday charged with one count of cultivation of illicit drugs while Anare Maravu was charged with one count of possession of illicit drugs.

The charges were read out to all four accused persons and all indicated that they understood. It is alleged that the four cultivated marijuana plants ranging from 44.5 grams to 3kg.

The seventh accused person in this case, Ilaitia Lewanavanua, is alleged to have intimidated a police officer and resisted arrest.

The five men have been further remanded in custody and Ms George has transferred their case to the Chief Magistrates Court.

They will reappear in court on December 1.