Military tattoo

Mere Naleba
Saturday, November 18, 2017

FIJIANS, for the first time, will get the chance to witness a military tattoo performed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on their home soil.

RFMF band centennial committee chairperson Commander Lepani Vaniqi said while the RFMF would celebrate the 100 years of existence of the band, it would also give the 200-member band a chance to perform a military tattoo for the very first time here in Fiji.

"We have always performed military tattoo abroad, but never here at home, this is going to be the first for us," he said.

"The whole of RFMF is celebrating the band's 100 years of existence. The RFMF band has always been the pride of the RFMF and also good ambassadors not only for the RFMF but for the Fijian Government, more so for the Fijian people."

Commander Vaniqi also invited members of the public to turn out in numbers to be part of the celebrations.

Not forgetting the services rendered to the band by its former members, there will be a special tribute dedicated to them.

"We have a special tribute segment dedicated to the former members of the RFMF band, to acknowledge their sacrifices, sweat, blood and tears since 1917 during World War 1," Commander Vaniqi said

The celebration will begin at 7pm on December 8 at the ANZ Stadium. Tickets are sold at the RFMF's Unit at Berkley Crescent and outside the ANZ Bank in Suva.








