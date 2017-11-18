Trust fund to help Rotumans

/ Front page / News

MORE Rotumans will be able to get higher education through scholarships once the trust fund that is in its infancy stage is up and operating.

The trust fund being set up by five established Rotuman fashion designers has two main objectives for its use, one is the purchase of a roll-on roll-off ferry for the people of Rotuma and secondly to fund for scholarships of Rotumans.

The event organised by designer Hupfeld Hoerder includes other established designers such as Moira Solvalu, Michael Mausio, Letila Mitchell, Aisea Konrote and Edward Tavanavanua, is set to raise the much-needed money to fund the two projects.

The first fundraising activity will be a fashion show with tickets sold at $200.

The Vaka Ne Rotuma will be launched next Saturday at the Grand Pacific Hotel.