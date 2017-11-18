Koya applauds strong alliance

/ Front page / News

FIJI tourism's ability to bounce back from the devastation caused by one of the biggest storms to make landfall — Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston — is testament to the strong partnership that exists within the industry.

This was the message from Acting Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya to participants at the Fijian Tourism Talanoa in Nadi yesterday.

"Tourism earnings for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 10.7 per cent to $377.3 million, while visitor numbers increased by 3.3 per cent or 163,226," he said.

"Visitor numbers until September 2017 showed a 6.6 per cent (622,139) increase compared with the same period last year.

"These figures were achieved on the back of a natural disaster.

"This success is attributed to the partnership that was established between agencies and the industry, and the collaboration amongst industry players.

"Cyclone Winston taught us that we pass any hurdle provided we move towards the goal as a team — as 'Team Fiji'."

Mr Koya said the Fijian Tourism Talanoa — the first convened in six years — would set the foundation for collaboration and co-operation between Government and the industry, and also between different sectors within the tourism industry.