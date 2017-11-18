Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Koya applauds strong alliance

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, November 18, 2017

FIJI tourism's ability to bounce back from the devastation caused by one of the biggest storms to make landfall — Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston — is testament to the strong partnership that exists within the industry.

This was the message from Acting Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya to participants at the Fijian Tourism Talanoa in Nadi yesterday.

"Tourism earnings for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 10.7 per cent to $377.3 million, while visitor numbers increased by 3.3 per cent or 163,226," he said.

"Visitor numbers until September 2017 showed a 6.6 per cent (622,139) increase compared with the same period last year.

"These figures were achieved on the back of a natural disaster.

"This success is attributed to the partnership that was established between agencies and the industry, and the collaboration amongst industry players.

"Cyclone Winston taught us that we pass any hurdle provided we move towards the goal as a team — as 'Team Fiji'."

Mr Koya said the Fijian Tourism Talanoa — the first convened in six years — would set the foundation for collaboration and co-operation between Government and the industry, and also between different sectors within the tourism industry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)