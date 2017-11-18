Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Talanoa key to tourism growth

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, November 18, 2017

DIALOGUE and discussion at the Fijian Tourism Talanoa yesterday would inform industry stakeholders of government policies and give Government a better understanding of the needs of Fiji's tourism sector, said Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

"It has been six years since such an event has been held," he said.

"This event is to create a platform for constructive dialogue between the Fijian Government and the industry players.

"The aim of all stakeholders is the growth of the tourism industry in a sustainable manner.

"Therefore, plans for the future can only be discussed in the true spirit of talanoa."

Mr Koya urged about 80 participants from tourism properties and transfer and tour operations to engage in the discussions.

"Communication creates openness and transparency which will enable better understanding of the policies and the needs of the industry," he said.

"Therefore, my request to the industry is to share with us your ideas.

"Support the Government and make this event constructive and result-oriented. Your contributions can also assist the Government in identifying areas where policy intervention is required."








