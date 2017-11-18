Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, November 18, 2017

VILLAGERS from three districts in Navosa are concerned about the safety of damaged temporary crossings at Matewale.

Noikoro district representative Seveci Lumelume said earlier this week that strong currents washed away a temporary crossing restricting commute to urban centres.

Mr Lumelume said while another temporary crossing had been erected, there was a strong likelihood it would wash away again when it rained in the highlands.

The three districts include Noikoro, which consists of nine villages, Nasikawa which has five villages, and a further four from Namataku.

"There was a concrete crossing there and it was removed because of anticipated work on a new one," said Mr Lumelume.

"That was a year ago and nothing has been done.

"This temporary crossings get washed away whenever it rains and when it does our sick and those who wish to travel down to Sigatoka town are stuck.

"It places at risk the lives of those who fall sick during this period."

Nadroga-Navosa provincial administrator Peni Koro confirmed the collapse of the temporary bridge after a downpour last week.

The construction of the crossing, however, was the initiative of the Fiji Roads Authority.

Queries sent to the FRA on Thursday regarding the issue remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








