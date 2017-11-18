Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

$23.8m spent on projects

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, November 18, 2017

GOVERNMENT has so far spent $23.8 million on its development capital projects within Macuata Province.

Speaking at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting, provincial administrator Semi Kuru said these projects were in line with Government's five to 20 years development plans.

Mr Kuru said these plans included the provision of clean drinking water to 99 per cent of the population within the next few years.

"It also includes Government's plans of providing electricity, improving infrastructure providing food security and improving communication to 99 per cent of the population in Fiji," he said.

"This year, the Social Welfare Department received the largest sum of the budget with $4.7 million, followed by $1.2 million for National Fire Authority.

"Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) received the third largest portion of the budget at $987,030 followed by Water Authority of Fiji at $966,701.62.

"As representatives of your various districts, you have an important role in working with Government to ensure that the benefit of this money is cascaded down to people at the grassroots."

Mr Kuru urged district representatives to create awareness to people in their districts of the assistance available to them through the various departments of Government.

A report submitted by Mr Kuru's office to the council revealed the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development received $334,798.73, Ministry of Agriculture with $121,262, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport $776,932.82, while the Ministry of Education received $90,000.








