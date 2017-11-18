Early school preparation

/ Front page / News

SOME parents will be sacrificing their Christmas celebrations and have opted to start buying school stationery and uniforms for their children.

Yesterday, bookshops in Labasa were packed with parents buying stationery, while some looked for uniforms and school bags in other shops.

Torika Bale said spending money on stationery was more important for her.

Ms Bale, a guardian of her two grandchildren, said she always took care of their back to school shopping straight after Christmas.

"This year, I have planned to do my back to school shopping as early as possible," she said.

"It is always our practice to do back to school shopping after New Year, but seeing how tight our budget is we have moved it to this time before Christmas so we can at least be on the safe side that after Christmas all the school stuff is taken care of."

With the same sentiments, Litia Saurara of Vunivau, said they had to do early shopping because by the beginning of school, the prices of school items increased.

"We are grateful to the Government for the removal of school fees, which in my experience was more than the cost we had to shoulder for the back to school shopping," she said.

In Fashion store director Apul Gandhi said they had a few customers coming in to their shops.

"It has been a busy week for the store because people flocked in to do their early Christmas shopping," he said.

"This festive season is always a busy time for us as people do their Christmas and New Year shopping, and also the preparation to get back to school."