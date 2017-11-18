Surgical team offers free ENT treatment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The surgical team from the Cathay General Hospital in Taiwan with staff members of the Labasa Hospital. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Cathay General Hospital surgical team from Taiwan offered free ear-nose-throat (ENT) medical services in the North — treating 30 cases over the past five days.

Team leader Dr Su-Yi Hsu attributed the success of their operations to the assistance they received from the Labasa Hospital surgical team.

Dr Hsu said the team was in Labasa to offer free medical services to patient who could only be treated at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because of the lack of specialists in the North.

"We have been visiting on tours for the past four years and it has become a tour that we look forward to," she said.

"Recently we found that most cases we treated in Fiji are ENT related, like goitre and chronic sinusitis, so we had been continuously dispatching ENT doctors to Fiji to give our assistance for Fiji patients.

"The causes of goitre in Fiji maybe related to diet since most of the root crops consumed in Fiji contain a lot of goitrogens like cassava to induce the right environment for the disease to develop.

"Chronic sinusitis maybe caused by genetic factors and air pollution."

Dr Hsu said the use of iodine added to dietary salt or iodised salt could reduce the prevalence of goitre.

Speaking on behalf of the medical superintendent at the Labasa Hospital yesterday, acting consultant radiologist Avaiata Ketenilagi said they appreciated the help the team gave to the hospital since they were far from the referral centre which is CWMH.

"The cases they come and do are backlogged cases in our list for operations where surgeons are in Suva," he said.

The team completed their free services yesterday with a lunch prepared by the Labasa Hospital operation theatre staff members.