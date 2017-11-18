Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, November 18, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party will map out its strategies today in the lead-up to the 2018 General Election.

FLP leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry is expecting a good turnout for the party's annual convention and delegates conference in Suva today.

Mr Chaudhry said issues that would be discussed include eticketing, public sector unions, FNPF pensions, impact of multiple taxes, charges and levies on businesses, national minimum wage and sugar industry.

The party is expected to discuss the issue of official recognition for public sector unions as the sole bargaining agents for the terms of employment of their members.

The retirement age issue is also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Mr Chaudhry also said the reduction imposed on FNPF members in 2012 had caused great hardship to pensioners whose pensions were slashed by 50 per cent, which he claimed reduced many of them to below poverty level income.

The other major issue that is expected to be discussed is the numerous taxes and levies that are being imposed on the business community.

The annual convention will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church hall at the corner of Butt and Gordon streets from 10am-12:30pm which will be followed by the delegates' conference.

Father Kevin Barr will speak on social justice and equity, Dr Ganesh Chand on representation and accountability, Jone Dakuvula on accountability and transparency in governance, and Aman Ravindra Singh on human rights and elections.

Mr Chaudhry and FLP president Lavinia Padarath will speak on issues facing the nation ahead of the 2018 polls.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)