+ Enlarge this image Members of the Via ni Tebara group from left, George Seruiratu, Tevita Bulai, Viliame Ratuva and Inosi Seruiratu entertain guests during the Procera Music awards at Holiday Inn, Suva last night.Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ABOUT 18 local artistes were honoured for their hard work at the annual Procera Music Awards in Suva last night.

Mohammed Khan, a lawyer who was the chief guest, congratulated the organisers of the award.

Mr Khan said piracy was one issue which Procera Music faced and he called on the authorities to enforce the Copyright Act of 1999.