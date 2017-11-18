FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

I walked out of my office to take a break from work, he said.

I was standing outside when a workmate came out and started looking around, a bit amused.

I asked: "What's wrong?"

The workmate replied: "I parked my car somewhere here, looking for it."

After some time, the workmate held his head and pointed to another side.

I asked: "What happened?"

He replied: "Areh man, I forgot that I parked my car right down that side and not here."

Well, they say that as age goes, people tend to start getting forgetful.

But Beachcomber wonders how forgetful can people be about their property.