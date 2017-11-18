Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A proud Fijian in Bonn

Sikeli Qounadovu In Bonn, Germany
Saturday, November 18, 2017

SHE sat with a radiant smile, greeting people as they walked into the World Conference Centre in Bonn, Germany.

From the more than 800 volunteers who ensured the smooth running of the 23rd Conference of Parties, her face stood out but there was still some doubt in me about her ethnicity.

So just to ensure that I was not mistaken, I decided to greet this woman at the information desk with 'Ni sa bula vinaka'.

The response from her was the same and I knew that she was one of my own.

Josivini Ranadi Krickerlberg, 45, was among the more than 3000 people who applied to work as volunteers during the UN climate talks.

She was the only Fijian in the group of 800 people selected to work as volunteers at COP23.

The mother-of-two has been living overseas for almost two decades and despite being far away from home, she is still a proud Fijian.

The native of Nuku in Moala, Lau, said she was extremely proud to be associated with the high-level meeting presided by Fiji.

"I am super proud to be the only Fijian working as a volunteer here and that my country is hosting this international meeting on climate change," she said.

"My best experience was visiting the Fiji Pavilion where I had a few bowls of grog with my fellow Fijians. Knowing there were two of my tauvu there from Beqa and Rewa, it was so much fun.

"And for the first time in a long time I got to converse in my own language and share jokes in the way we Fijians like to share jokes, so I had a lot of fun."

With maternal links to Deuba in Serua, Josi, as she is commonly known in Bonn, was educated at Deuba District School before completing her education at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

She later moved to Nadi and was employed at the Sheraton Resort where she met her husband.

After spending time in Asian countries, Josi moved with her family to Bonn, her husband's hometown.

"It's really fun because this is my home town now and Fiji is hosting the COP23 event, so I have enjoyed my time here," said Ms Krickerlberg.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)