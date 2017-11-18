Fiji Time: 5:24 PM on Saturday 18 November

Listen to people's voices, NGO urges

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, November 18, 2017

PEOPLE must be put at the forefront of climate action and their voices heard.

This is the belief of the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN), a non-government organisation represented at the 23rd Conference of Parties or COP23 in Bonn, Germany.

While speaking at a high-level segment at COP23 on behalf of PICAN on Thursday, Krishneil Narayan from Fiji said the Pacific Islands region was one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

"Fiji's presidency of COP23 provides us with an opportunity to take on higher ambition in implementing the Paris Agreement to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal," he said.

"Over the past two weeks of COP23, we have had numerous talanoa on ways to implement the Paris Agreement. We must put people at the forefront of climate action and listen to their voices.

"Further, faster action must be taken to transition away from reliance on fossil fuels because the world's fossil fuels are the Pacific's loss and damage. We ask for more governments, including Germany, to move away from fossil fuels. We call upon you to support the Talanoa Dialogue in 2018."

Mr Narayan said while some progress had been made on the implementation guidelines, negotiations on this must be stepped up because people in affected regions could not wait.

"Our survival is not negotiable," he said.

He said the decisions reached so far on loss and damage fell short of meaningful steps towards addressing loss and damage faced by the most vulnerable people.

"This is not acceptable for the Pacific COP. We encourage you to do more. We welcome the work done here to operationalise the local communities and indigenous people's platform and adopting the Gender Action Plan.

"The citizens of your countries are relying on you to step up the negotiations with faster actions for implementations domestically.

"We are in the same canoe. Let's row together, move faster and not waste time discussing the detailed design of each oar," said Mr Narayan, who is the co-ordinator of PICAN.








